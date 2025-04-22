Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley inside story of romance revealed

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley recently broke the news they are an item on social media.



This revelation sparked a buzz among fans about how the two megastars became a couple.

Now, an insider gave background to People on how they met and became a thing.

They initially met in 2022's Christmas in Paradise movie, and from there, their bond became strong.

"Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit," the tipster tattled.

“And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive and the best to be around," the bird chirped.

During the film's shooting on the Caribbean Island of Nevis, the pair thoroughly enjoyed each other's company.

"They had a great time shooting that movie together — it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him," the source added.



Earlier, the Bedazzled actress became an 'Instagram official' with the country musician by posting a photo with him. "Happy Easter," she captioned the photo.

On the other hand, Billy had been married to Tish Cyrus for nearly three decades, but they parted ways in April 2022.

As for Elizabeth, she tied the knot to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.