Sarah Jessica Parker slams assumptions about raising teen twin girls

Sarah Jessica Parker thinks twin girls tend to get a bad break.

The Sex And The City alum, now 60, shared her two cents on raising teenage twin girls in a recent appearance on Jenna and Friends, slamming the idea that parenting them is difficult.

“I feel like there's a sort of unfair idea about teenage twin girls,” Parker told Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester in the Monday episode.

Bush Hager couldn't agree more, to which Parker further added, “I find mine really likable.”



Sylvester chimed in, saying, “Knock on wood,” but instantly added, “I mean, we weren't always likable.”

“And I will say that, yes,” Parker said. “But I really love their company. They're so interesting.”

“I'm sure your parents felt this way,” Parker continued about Bush Hager’s parents former U.S. President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

Parker continued, “It's like you're constantly in a control study because you have one of this type and one of this type.”

“And they go to the same school, and they have reactions. I can say to the school, like, ‘This is a proper control study. Like this is feelings, and they can kind of tell the story of the larger group,’” the actress shared.

“But, they're just really interesting. They're, generally speaking, really kind and curious,” the And Just Like That star elaborated.

Parker is mom to twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, whom she welcomed with husband Matthew Broderick in 2009. The couple also share a son James, 23.