Sydney Sweeney introduces her new 'nap buddy' shortly after Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney revealed a sweet addition to her family.

The Euphoria actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, April 21, to introduce her fans to her new pet.

In the candid post, she shared that she had adopted a puppy two weeks ago, which she named Sully Bear.

Sweeney uploaded a series of snaps of her dog while cuddling and playing in a pool and a bowling alley.

“Introducing Sully Bear," Sydney began her caption.

"So far in our two weeks together, he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion,” she added.

The adoption came shortly after Sydney and her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino parted ways.

As per the reports, the former couple's relationship had been "rocky for a long time” before their breakup.

A source told People previously that Sydney is "not ready to settle down."

"They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now," the tipster tattled at the time.