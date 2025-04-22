Rob Kardashian pops up in a rare Easter appearance with the Kardashian clan

Rob Kardashian is celebrating the spring holiday with his family.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Monday to share some glimpses into her family's Easter celebrations at mom Kris Jenner's house.

In the celebratory post, Kim posted a series of snaps of her kids and her nieces along with her sisters and momager.

In one of the slides, Rob made a rare appearance along with his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

The picture featured Kris posing with her kids, Rob, Kim, Khloe, and her grandkids, Khloe's kids, True and Tatum, as well as Rob's daughter.

“EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real," Kim wrote.

"Happy Easter everyone," she concluded her caption with a heart emoji.

The appearance marks Rob's first after years, as since the birth of his daughter, Dream, the 37-year-old reality star has stayed mainly out of the spotlight.

Recently, Khloe has made a rare remark about her brother's private life.

Revealing the nickname she has given to Rob, Khloe said on her podcast, "I call him the Wizard, from The Wizard of Oz, cause he likes to be behind the curtain."