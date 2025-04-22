 
Matt Lanter, wife Angela 'excited' to welcome new family member

Matt Lanter and Angela Lanter are expecting their baby no. 2

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Matt Lanter and his wife, Angela Lanter, are expecting their second baby together.

The couple announced the exciting news via a joint Instagram post on Monday, April 21.

"Lanter- party of four," they wrote alongside sweet family photos in which they wore matching pastel looks.

“Our rainbow baby is coming late summer and we couldn’t be more excited,” the couple further penned. “Kenny is taking her role of big sister very seriously and with good reason… She’s been praying for a sibling for years.”

They added, “She’s already practicing holding her baby dolls and supporting their heads like a good big sister.”

For those unversed, Matt and Angela, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their first daughter, MacKenlee Faire Lanter, in December 2017.

