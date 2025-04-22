 
King Charles holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle after Kate Middleton, William's major decision

Kate Middleton and Prince William will celebrate their 14th wedding annivarsary in Scotland

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
April 22, 2025

King Charles has held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle after Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton and Prince William’s major decision.

Kensington Palace has announced that Kate Middleton and Prince William, who skipped the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday gathering, a decision that some are characterizing as a deliberate snub, will visit the Scottish Isles of Mull and Iona on April 29 and 30.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared Kensington Palace announcement.

She tweeted, “NEW The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit the Scottish Isles of Mull and Iona on April 29/30 to celebrate rural island communities.

“William and Catherine will visit Tobermory, a local croft, an ancient woodland and take part in outdoor learning with a local school.”

William and Kate are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland.

Amid this announcement, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of King Charles with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon.

The palace said, “Yesterday afternoon at Windsor Castle, the Prime Minister of New Zealand was received in audience by The King.”

Meanwhile, according to the New Zealand Herald, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister said Luxon “enjoyed discussing New Zealand issues with the King”.

