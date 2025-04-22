George Clooney doesn't 'care' about President's remarks: 'Will criticise that'

George Clooney has made it clear that he does not get bothered by constant verbal abuse by Donald Trump.

For the unversed, Trump launched a verbal attack on Clooney in the summer of 2024, after his op-ed article was published in the New York Times, in which he urged Joe Biden to not participate in re-election.

The Wolf alum also scribbled that Biden could be a part of democracy by letting a younger Democrat run the country, who could beat Trump with greater chance.

In response to Clooney’s statement, Trump said, “So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are.”

Now, in his recent appearance on CBS Mornings, the 63-year-old Hollywood actor and filmmaker spoke to the host Gayle King about Trump’s remarks.

Articulating his thoughts, Clooney quipped, “I don’t care. I’ve known Donald Trump for a long time. My job is not to please the president of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like that.”

“People will criticise that. Elon Musk has weighed in [about me]. That is their right. It’s my right to say the other side,” the From Dusk Till Dawn star added.