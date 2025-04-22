Khloe Kardashian gets honest about getting married again and having more kids

Khloe Kardashian recently got candid and opened up about getting married again and having more children.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine at the launch of her new food product, Khloud Protein Popcorn, the 40-year-old American television personality and socialite talked about whether she would prefer having another child and what the circumstances should be for that to happen.

Khloe explained, “I've learned to never say never. I don't know. I think if I'm married and have a husband, then I would be open [to] it.”

“But I'm not just having kids. Like, I want a partner. I feel very satisfied where we are, and I feel very full and complete where we are. But if I get married, and that's, you know, something that we talk about, then, sure,” the Good American founder added.

“Right now, I'm not even dating anyone. You know, I am 40, the clock is ticking!” she jokingly highlighted.

For the unversed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously tied the knot with former NBA player Lamar Odom in 2009, but in 2013, the pair announced their separation and finalised their divorce in 2016.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe is the mother of two children, a 7-year-old daughter, True, and a 2-year-old son, Tatum.

Notably, she shares both of her kids with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.