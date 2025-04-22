Behind closed doors: King Charles and Kate's health battles kept hidden

King Charles with Kate Middleton-File photo

The British royal family gives a glimpse into the early lives of its members and the services they have rendered on its official website.

Apart from King Charles's separation from Princess Diana, divorce and her unfortunate death in a car crash in Paris, the royal family doesn't discuss personal problems in depth its members might have had.

After mentioning the connection between Princess Diana's family and the royal family and her marriage to Charles in 1981, it informs the visitors how the British prime minister told the parliament that Charles and his wife had decided to split.

It also mentions Diana's funeral and Prince William and Prince Harry's presence on the occasion and their father's marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles.

The royal family's website provides insight into their lives and activities, but notably, it does not mention King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses or any ongoing health issues.

A look at the website of the royal family suggests that the king and his daughter-in-law have been treated equally when it comes to keeping their health problems private, reflecting a consistent approach to sharing personal health information.

The 76-year-old king has been undergoing treatment since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Last month, the British monarch spent a short time under observation in hospital on Thursday after experiencing side effects from treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace said, with royal sources saying it was a minor issue

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, said in September that she had finished her course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer, saying the treatment had given her a new perspective and made her grateful for "simply loving and being loved."

The Princess of Wales, who says she is in remission from cancer, is making a gradual return to royal duties.



