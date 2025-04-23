Timothee Chalamet’s mom praises his girlfriend Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, gushed over Kylie Jenner.

In a recent chat with New York Magazine's Curbed, Flender, who is a real estate agent, shared her views about her Oscar-nominated son's relationship with Kylie.

"I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me," Timothee's mom said of his beau.

For those unversed Timothee and Kylie have been romantically linked since April 2023 and made multiple appearances as a couple in award show earlier in 2025 as Kylie supported the actor for his nominations and wins for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

An insider previously told People Kylie's family is positive about her relationship with Timothee.

"Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest," the tattler shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares two kids, Stormi and Aire, with ex Travis Scott.