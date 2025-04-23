 
Geo News

Meghan Markle talks about ‘super aunt' to kids Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle talks about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s favourite auntie

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Meghan Markle is sharing intimate details about her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat with A-list colourist Kadi Lee on the latest episode of ‘Confessions of a female founder,’ revealed how much her children love the esteemed guest.

Lee, who is also the co-founder of Highbrow Hippie, tells told Meghan: “I'm just a really naturally curious person, and I was not blessed with kids. 

“I'm still holding out hope I might be a step mum or, you know, one day, but for right now, I'm just super aunt.”

Meghan added: “I mean, our kids love Auntie Kadi. 

“It’s our favourite when they run out to the car saying ‘Kadi’.”

Kadi laughed: “I know I feel like I look for them first!”

Hailey Bieber ‘in tears' over Justin's ‘behaviour' as she seeks ‘stable' environment for Jack
Hailey Bieber ‘in tears' over Justin's ‘behaviour' as she seeks ‘stable' environment for Jack
Meghan Markle lacks ‘focused strategy' in progression of her brand video
Meghan Markle lacks ‘focused strategy' in progression of her brand
Demi Moore makes a rare comment about her bond with ex Bruce Willis
Demi Moore makes a rare comment about her bond with ex Bruce Willis
George Clooney recalls major awkward moment in his life
George Clooney recalls major awkward moment in his life
King Charles is deeply wounded by Pope Francis' passing video
King Charles is deeply wounded by Pope Francis' passing
'Conclave' gets huge boost after Pope Francis death
'Conclave' gets huge boost after Pope Francis death
Kanye West calls fellow celebrities for help
Kanye West calls fellow celebrities for help
Hailey Bieber reacts to people being ‘hard' on Justin after Coachella partying
Hailey Bieber reacts to people being ‘hard' on Justin after Coachella partying