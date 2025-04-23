Meghan Markle talks about ‘super aunt' to kids Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle is sharing intimate details about her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The Duchess of Sussex, who sat with A-list colourist Kadi Lee on the latest episode of ‘Confessions of a female founder,’ revealed how much her children love the esteemed guest.

Lee, who is also the co-founder of Highbrow Hippie, tells told Meghan: “I'm just a really naturally curious person, and I was not blessed with kids.

“I'm still holding out hope I might be a step mum or, you know, one day, but for right now, I'm just super aunt.”

Meghan added: “I mean, our kids love Auntie Kadi.

“It’s our favourite when they run out to the car saying ‘Kadi’.”

Kadi laughed: “I know I feel like I look for them first!”