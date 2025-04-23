Demi Moore spills how she deals with ‘ageing' in rare interview

Demi Moore is opening up about his time in Hollywood with candid take on life.



The actress, who is a mother to three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, admits they are the greatest gift of all.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Demi reveals: “Giving birth is one of the only times that you can 100 percent know that pain is bringing you a gift,” she says. “And when you can apply that to other things, you start to see that that is a truth of all things that are difficult.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi talks about ageing and accepting her body as it is.

The 62-year-old said: “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she says of aging in Hollywood. “It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”