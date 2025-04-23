 
Demi Moore spills how she deals with ‘ageing' in rare interview

Demi Moore is shedding light on ageing and life learnings

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

Demi Moore is opening up about his time in Hollywood with candid take on life.

The actress, who is a mother to three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, admits they are the greatest gift of all.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Demi reveals: “Giving birth is one of the only times that you can 100 percent know that pain is bringing you a gift,” she says. “And when you can apply that to other things, you start to see that that is a truth of all things that are difficult.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Demi talks about ageing and accepting her body as it is.

The 62-year-old said: “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now,” she says of aging in Hollywood. “It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ — I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”

