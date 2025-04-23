Noah Schnapp recalls support to Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's relationship

Noah Schnapp has just now opened up about his involvement in Stranger Things’ co-star, Millie Bobby Brown's, relationship with Jake Bongiovi.

At the opening night of Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway show, which is based on a science-fiction series, he appeared on the red carpet alongside other co-stars, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton.

On April 22, while appearing at New York City’s Marquis theater, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed that he had been ‘hard on’ Brown with all her ex-boyfriends.

Talking about her dating history, Schnapp admitted that the son of the rock musician Jon Bon Jovi is the only one of the Brown’s boyfriends whom he really 'liked a lot'.

Recalling his support for her current husband, he said, “It was the first one where I was like, ‘You know what, I approve. I'm okay with this long term,’” as per People.

For those unversed, Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in 2024, after a three-year relationship.

“And it ended up being the long term, so I approve very much,” The Tutor actor concluded.

Previously, Brown revealed that she and Schnapp vowed to marry if neither finds a partner by the age 40.

In an interview with MTV News in 2022, the Enola Holmes actress said, "We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together. Because we'd be good roomies."