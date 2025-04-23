 
Kate Middleton to keep sweet tradition alive for Prince Louis' birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s son Prince Louis turns seven today

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

Kate Middleton to keep sweet tradition alive for Prince Louis' birthday

Kate Middleton is expected to mark Prince Louis’ birthday by keeping her tradition of baking his cake herself alive.

The Princess of Wales once shared how she loves staying up until midnight making “ridiculous amounts” of cake and icing to celebrate her children’s birthdays in a past BBC interview.

"I love making the cake," she told the publication in 2019.

"It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it,” Kate added.

And according to Sky News, she is expected to do the same to celebrate her youngest son’s seventh birthday.

Speaking of Louis’ special status in the Royal family, commentator and expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror, "Being the youngest is often something of a privilege.”

“You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the lastborn," Bond said. "Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George.”

“She and William are very experienced parents and I'm sure they love all three kids equally- but probably in different ways."

