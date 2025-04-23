Prince Harry’s special present to Prince Louis has a sweet link to Diana

Prince Harry once spent £8,000 on a rare gift for his nephew Prince Louis’s christening, a first edition of Winnie the Pooh from 1926.

This special present was a tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, who loved collecting first editions of classic books.

According to The Express, Harry wanted to continue this tradition by starting a small library for Prince Louis and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"One of Harry's happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother,” a pal of the Duke of Sussex said at the time.

They added, “She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte and George to enjoy as they get older."

Louis is celebrating his seventh birthday today, however, due to rift with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, it is not known if Harry would reach out with a birthday wish or present.