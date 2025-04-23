Prince Harry to get up close and personal with Beverly Hills elite at award show

Prince Harry is slated to be attending the 22nd Living Legends of Aviation awards, just a year after being honored there himself because of his time in the British Army.

For those unversed, last year the prince was awarded the title of Living Legend last year, at the award show that aims to honor, “remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation, including: entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots.”

This year’s lineup for the event includes names like Morgan Freeman, John Travolta and seeks to celebrate aerial firefighters for their heroism in the Californian wildfires, according to Express UK.

Other The nominees this year include;

Captain Chris Cassidy

Captain Robert "Hoot" Gibson

Tom Costello

Jared Isaacman,

Mission Pilot Scott 'Kidd' Poteet

Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis

Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon

Ron Draper

Sir Peter Beck

Lieutenant Commander Amanda Lee

Louis Pepper,

Kaye Gitibin

Burt Rutan

Eileen M. Collins

Aviator Aaron Tippin

Randy Waldman

The event will happen on April 25th, 2025.