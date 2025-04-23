‘Diddy: The Rise and Fall' documentary: Everything to know

In light of the recent allegations against Diddy, a documentary by the BBC is set to drop, and it is called Diddy: The Rise and Fall.

The documentary promises to dive deep into “the world that propelled Diddy to stardom—and the system that may have protected him for years.”

It will also touch on his ‘rise and fall’ in particular from “being the world’s biggest hip-hop mogul, to hemorrhaging friends and fans in a matter of months.”

The show will be hosted by radio presenter and broadcaster Yinka Bokinni, and will dop on April 28th, 2025.

Ms Bokinni has also spoken out about the whole thing and according to Rolling Stone says, “My job is to tell stories—but never did I imagine I’d be telling this one.”

“Investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight onto the darker side of an industry so many of us dream of belonging to.”

In the past “we sang his songs, bought into the lifestyle, watched the shows and wanted more,” she tugged at heartstrings by adding. “This has been an emotional, sometimes difficult experience. And with a trial on the horizon, what happens next will no doubt be gripping—in the most sobering way.”

It is also pertinent to mention that the case against Diddy is still ongoing, as he has pleaded not guilty to the allegations of female trafficking.

Currently he is detained, and being denied bail before his trial which is slated for May 5th, 2025.

Unsuccessful attempts have, however, been made to have the hearing delayed for two weeks as well by Diddy’s legal team.