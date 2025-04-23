Florence Pugh goes all out in Pedro Pascal fangirl moment

Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh’s attention was taken away from the film's premiere by a dashing Pedro Pascal.

Pedro, 50, is pretty much ruling the internet with his adorable, fun, and easy-going persona, with women of all ages fan-girling over The Last of Us star’s every move. It seems even actresses aren’t immune to the charms of Pedro Pascal, as shown by the Dune 2 star’s moment at the red carpet.

While at the red carpet of Thunderbolts premiere in U.K. on Tuesday, 22 April, the Midsommar actress called out to the Game of Thrones alum, saying things like “Bye Pedro, love you Pedro, see you later Pedro, nice to see you Pedro, we’ll have a drink later Pedro.”

Upon not getting a response in all the noise, she said, “He was on a mission,” and then sent him a flying farewell kiss.

Other cast members of Thunderbolts* – David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen – also attended the premiere.

The film follows Marvel’s anti-heroes Yelena Belova (Pugh), Red Guardian (Harbour), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Russell), Ghost (John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), who come together t fight off a threat to NYC.

Thunderbolts* is being hailed by critics as Marvel’s best movie in a “long time,” with Matt Negalia of Next Best Picture saying that the film “very much belongs to Florence Pugh, who carries much of the dramatic weight of the movie on her back.” Meanwhile, fans had a major shock about Pedro Pascal’s character in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2.