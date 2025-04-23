 
King Charles sets his abdication plan in motion: 'Time to get serious'

King Charles has set his abdication plan in motion as the monarch's health continues to falter

By
Web Desk
|

April 23, 2025

King Charles is reportedly much more accepting of his role in preparing the royal family for his heir Prince William to take over after returning from state visit to Italy.

According to a report by the Woman’s Day, the palace insiders have disclosed that King Charles’ health continues to falter.

Palace insiders revealed the king is busy working on ensuring the transition of William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to their new roles as heads of state is as smooth as possible.

The source told the publication, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Italy earlier this month was a turning point for the monarch in his plans to step down for William.

The source said, “Charles came back from Italy renewed, but his priorities have changed.

“His hospital stay was a reminder that he’s lucky to be here at all.”

“As hard as it’s been for him to admit it, he knows it’s time to get serious about delegating his duties. He’s much more accepting of his role in preparing the family for William to take over,” the insider added.

The fresh claims came as Prince William is set to represent Britain´s royal family at the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, Kensington Palace said Tuesday.

The heir to the throne will attend the service "on behalf" of King Charles III, the palace said.

