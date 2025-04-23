 
Jeremy Renner reflects on nephew's trauma after actor got injured saving him

Jeremy Renner suffered a near fatal accident in 2023 while saving his nephew Alex

April 23, 2025

Jeremy Renner had a near fatal accident in January 2023, when he was hit by a 14,000 pound Snowcat plow and suffered multiple serious injuries. Renner was injured trying to save his nephew Alex, 27 at the time, from getting hit by the plow.

In a new interview, he revealed how his nephew has been coping with the trauma of seeing the Marvel star injured.

"[Alex] read the book. Actually, we did listen to the book together, which was pretty intense, but we never really tried to push this under anything," Renner explained to People.

“If I get better, then he'll get better. I put images in that kid's head he cannot unsee, so I'm going to do anything I can to get better. So I'm healing him, he heals me. It’s a beautiful thing," he added.

Sharing how he approaches the incident now, he said, “I don't not talk about it. It's part of my life every day, and it's always a wonderful reminder of the strength of the human spirit and how fragile the body is and how badass it is at recovery.”

"I'm not haunted by the incident — not too often anyway — by the images, the sounds," the Hawkeye actor said. "But I am reminded of my new reality, and it's wonderfully positive. I didn't die."

Jeremy Renner has detailed everything about the accident and its aftermath in his memoir, My Next Breath. 

