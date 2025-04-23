J.K. Rowling branded ‘bigoted' in war against ‘Harry Potter' cast

J.K. Rowling struggling to make amends with Harry Potter cast

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the famous and beloved Harry Potter universe, is still battling hate.

The Edinburgh-based author became one of the most loved personalities with her books and then adapted film series of the same name, but also became one of the most hated after she was vocal on her opinion over transgender women.

Currently, the ruling passed by the Supreme Court of the Scottish government, that legally destroys the claim that “transgender are women” is being blamed on Rowling, after she fiercely defended women’s sex-based rights.

Her most famous critics were none other than the Harry Potter cast, with Sean Biggerstaff, who had a minor role in three of the wizard-themed movies, deemed the author’s views as "bigoted" and comparing her to the rather infamous influencer, Andrew Tate.

Back in 2020, when Rowling was first vocal of her thoughts on transgender women, Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, Harry Potter, stated:

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

While Emma Watson, who portrayed the role of Hermione Granger, responded to Rowling’s perspective on "people who menstruate", by expressing, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are."