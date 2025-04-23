King Charles' birthday message for Prince Louis raises questions

The Royal Family Instagram that is associated with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday shared birthday message for Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It reshared at least two posts from the account of the Prince and Princess of Wales account linked to Prince William and Princess Catherine, also known as Kate Middleton.

The account usually sends greetings to Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and other members of the firm too but the latest resharing might come across as a surprise to some people as the The Royal Family account doesn't always appear that excited on the birthdays of other senior members of the firm.

The resharing of posts from the Instagram account of the future king and queen celebrating their son's birthday hints that the royal family wants to prioritize content that showcases the personal side of the family.

It can also mean that the monarch might have a close relationship with his grandson, which could influence the content shared on the Royal Family account.

The family's digital media team that manages the social media accounts might have it's own content strategy and guidelines.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton might have input on content related to their family, it's unlikely that they directly control the Royal Family account.

The content shared on the Royal Family's account appears to be a collaborative effort between different members of the royal family and their teams.



