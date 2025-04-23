Prince Louis' birthday photoshoot: Rare video shows cute antics of royal

Prince Louis’ birthday photoshoot video shows cute antics of royal

Prince Louis is celebrating his seventh birthday today and his parents Prince William and Princess Kate have shared a lovely portrait and behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot.

Earlier today, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a portrait of young Louis to mark his seventh birthday. In the photo, their cheeky son smiled at the camera, adorably displaying two missing front teeth.

Now, they’ve shared a behind-the-scenes video of Louis’ photoshoot. The seven-year-old youngest kid of the future King and Queen of England can be seen jumping from a tree trunk lying on the ground.

In a cute moment, he ran to the camera, got close to the lens and smiled his cheeky smile. In other poses, he sat on the ground around tree roots poking out of the ground, walked on the dead trunk, and asked the photographer, “I can jump down from here?,” motioning (presumably) toward the trunk.

Fans took to the comments, with one gushing, “Awww stop this is too sweet”

“Happy birthday to the most iconic of the family,” wrote a second, while a third penned, “beyond adorable, adding, “so cuteeee.”

Others thanked the Prince and Princess of Wales for sharing the cute video, with one writing,

“Love this! Thank you for sharing this special video of Prince Louis with us. We truly appreciate it!”

“Adorable! Happy Birthday, Louis (heart emoji) Thank you, William and Catherine for sharing this cute video with us,” wrote another.