John Cena, Idris Elba reunite for 'Heads of State'

John Cena, Idris Elba join hands for 'Heads of State'

After The Suicide Squad, John Cena and Idris Elba have reunited in Amazon Prime’s new action comedy Heads of State.



Director by Ilya Naishuller and written by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec, and Harrison Query.

It starred Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Priyanka Chopra and Paddy Considine.

According to the logline, “The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance.”

“But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world.”

Heads for State will be out on July 2.

Cena, on the other hand, has completed the filming of season two of Peacemaker.

"And that's a Peacemaker Season Two wrap on @johncena [Cena] & @jenniferlholland [Holland], who both turned in wonderful performances this season as Christopher Smith [aka the Peacemaker] and Emilia Harcourt," James Gunn previously shared the update on Threads.

However, the release date of Peacemaker season two is yet to be announced.