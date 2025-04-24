Yolanda Hadid cheers up daughter Gigi Hadid on entering 30s

Yolanda Hadid celebrates daughter Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday

Yolanda Hadid has a sweet tribute for her eldest daughter Gigi Hadid on turning 30.

The mom of three, 61, took to Instagram this Wednesday with a lengthy note offering a glimpse into her fearless journey way ahead of becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel.

"When I look at pictures of our journey I feel so much gratitude for the incredible memories we have created together. Wether [sic] it was skiing, horseback riding, surfing, skating, para sailing It was never too big, too high or too fast. You were magically fearless and that extraordinary courage and determination shines through in everything you do in life," Yolanda said at a point in her caption after expressing gratitude for her own motherhood journey.

Yolanda also lauded the model for her approach to raising four-year-old Khai, Gigi's daughter with Zayn Malik, 32.

"My biggest joy is watching you do motherhood. Your love and passion for Khai fills my heart with so much pride. Thank you for sharing this most precious gift of life with me," Yolanda concluded the post, noting that she can't wait to celebrate Gigi's birthday as a family.

Gigi replied as sweetly in the comments, saying, "I love you mama thank you for 30 years of life and love. Happy Birth Day."

Gigi is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper, 50, while Zayn is currently content and happy being single following the exes' split over his fight with Yolanda.

A friend of the singer revealed at the time that the fight began when Yolanda "came over uninvited while Gigi was away for work and he was taking care of Khai... That led to an argument," denying allegations that the singer ever hit his then-mother-in-law.

The former One Direction singer was charged with four counts of harassment after that incident in September 2021 in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser” at their Pennsylvania home, per court documents as People Magazine cited at the time.

Malik was also charged with harassment against his supermodel ex as well as security guard John McMahon, according to the documents. A source also claimed the two had an argument over the phone while Gigi was away for work.

Zayn pleaded no contest that October, and told TMZ in a statement that he "adamantly den[ied] striking Yolanda Hadid."