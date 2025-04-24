Pete Davidson reveals how long it will take him to be completely tattoo-free

Pete Davidson gets real about his 200 tattoos amid removal process

Pete Davidson's tattoo removal process will take him another 10 years.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 31, discussed his decision to remove his 200 tattoos in a recent feature with Variety.

Davidson revealed that it was after getting the urge to focus on his mental health that he made the plunge as his tattoos reminded him of a “sad person that was very unsure.”

“I used to be a drug addict and I was a sad person, and I felt ugly and that I needed to be covered up,” Davidson told the outlet.

“So I’m just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain."

He continued, "When I look in the mirror, I don’t want the reminder of ‘Oh yeah, you were a f****** drug addict. Like, that’s why you have SpongeBob smoking a joint on your back.’ They should have meaning. Not just that I was high watching Game of Thrones.”

The comedian also elaborated how the removal process looks like, explaining that he plans his session "between work because it’s a six-week healing process each time you get one removed."

He explained that one tattoo removal is 10 to 12 sessions and totals 60 weeks. "It’s gonna take me another 10 years," he added.

"It’s pretty horrible. It’s like putting your arm on a grill and burning off a layer, and then you gotta do maintenance and let it heal properly. And it’s pretty tough. It sucks, I’m not gonna lie," the Bupkis actor added.

Davidson recently did a campaign for Reformation's "official boyfriend" Valentine's Day in which he debuted his ink-free torso—marking the first time the comedian showed off his body since the $200,000 ink-removal journey.

Davidson's tattoo collection includes ink dedicated to his former girlfriends and other lighthearted designs.