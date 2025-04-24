Teddi Mellencamp shares an unexpected update about her ongoing cancer struggle

Teddi Mellencamp’s ongoing cancer journey takes a positive turn

Teddi Mellencamp shared with her fans an unexpected health update amid her ongoing stage four cancer diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 23 and told her followers that she had “really exciting news.”

She revealed that during her recent medical checkup doctors have told her that her tumors have “shrunk or disappeared.”

It is noteworthy that the TV personality revealed in February that she was diagnosed with multiple tumors in her brain and lungs.

“Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good,”

Mellencamp further shared that only two sessions of immunotherapy left and “hopefully she will be done and will be “cancer-free.”

“I'm going to keep a positive outlook because that's the way my doctor just spoke to me. He's like, ‘You did this, you got this,’ “ she excitedly shared, copying the doctor’s voice. "'You got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’ “

The mom of three previously revealed that she felt “scared” after doctors had given her a 50% chance of surviving.

Now, she wrote in the recent post, “All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.”

“Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity,” she concluded.