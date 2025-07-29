Surprising reason why Zendaya isn't in a rush to marry fiance Tom Holland

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, has given a shocking update on her and Tom Holland's wedding planning.

Speaking to E! News at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, Law revealed that "the process hasn't even started yet."

He said that Zendaya isn't rushing down the aisle as she is currently working on so many new projects.

"Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that," Law told the outlet.

Sharing insight into Zendaya's private bond with Tom, the stylist said, "I'm really excited because I know that they really love each other and they have for a really long time."

"The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful," gushed the 47-year-old.

Law further told the publication that he is "excited" to see Zendaya reteam with Tom on the big screen in the upcoming film, The Odyssey.

"Two people I really care about—actually three people I really care about a lot—are in that film," he said. "Zendaya, of course, Tom Holland, and also Anne Hathaway, who I worked with previously. "

"I'm really excited to see my close family and my extended family all in this wonderful movie, And Christopher Nolan, we all know that he's the director everyone's dying to work with. So, I think it's going to be really good," shared Law.

For those unversed, Zendaya confirmed her engagement to Tom by flashing her diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.