Julia Garner shares major update about Madonna biopic

Julia Garner talked up about her role and casting in Madonna biopic in a recent appearance

July 29, 2025

Julia Garner opened up about her longstanding involvement with the biopic about Madonna and revealed the project may still be alive.

During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Fantastic Four: First Steps star said, “The Madonna movie is supposed to still happen.”

When the host Hayes asked how she first got involved, Garner recalled being a longtime fan of the pop icon, saying, “I knew they were making a movie about her, and I just went out to audition.

“I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it,” she added.

The Ozark star admitted she wasn’t a trained dancer, but that didn’t stop her from embracing the challenge and performing in front of Madonna herself.

“I asked myself, what would Madonna do? Which is like convince you that she deserves… to be in this room,” Garner said. “And I owned it. I was like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if I leave, then that’s on you.’”

Garner has been linked to the Madonna biopic since 2022, when a source told People that she was the singer’s top pick for the role.

