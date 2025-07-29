 
Mariah Carey shares her thoughts on ageing

July 29, 2025

Mariah Carey holds the opinion that ageing “just doesn’t happen” to her.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the pop icon, 56, said she doesn’t acknowledge age or time.

“I don’t allow it – it just doesn’t happen. I don’t know time. I don’t know numbers," she told Harper’s Bazaar UK, revealing further that she has written a song about her approach to getting older ahead of the release of her 16th studio album, Here For It All.

“I do not acknowledge time – I have a new song that starts with that line,” she added.

The singer also spoke about her famous diva persona, saying it’s just part of her job—not a performance. “It’s part of my job. What’s the point of a disguise? Just get up, get dressed, go out,” she said. “If I don’t want to be seen, I’ll stay home.”

While a title and the release date of her upcoming studio album are yet to be confirmed, Carey has hinted that the project will be her most personal in years.

