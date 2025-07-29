James Cameron plans deeper expansion of ‘Avatar' Universe

James Cameron eyes animated future for Avatar franchise

James Cameron recently revealed that he’s been in talks with Disney about expanding his record-breaking Avatar franchise into the realm of animation.

In an interview with Empire magazine, the Oscar-winning director, said, "Look, I want to do an animated anthology series that’s essentially in the world, but stories that you wouldn’t have expected from that world.”

He hinted that this expansion might involve not only a series but also a potential animated feature film.

In addition, Cameron also cited The Animatrix as a key inspiration. “That was a great example for how we can add texture and baroque detail to the world of Avatar,” he explained.

“Who first landed on Pandora? The first expedition. You could go anywhere you want,” Cameron continued, noting that the stories could offer “backstory on characters and tangential stuff that happened off-camera within the movies.”

He added that the project is still in its early stages, saying, “We’re still gathering our stories and that sort of thing, and I’ve got to find the boutique filmmakers, the animators, that want to do it.”

Cameron's Avatar saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit theaters on December 19.