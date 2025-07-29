'The Gilded Age' to return with new season

'The Gilded Age' to get a new season

The Gilded Age is being renewed for a fourth season.

HBO announced the revival on Monday, just two weeks ahead of its Season 3 finale.

The period drama hit a series high of 4 million U.S. viewers with its July 20 episode and has seen five consecutive weeks of growth—marking a 20% jump over last season and record-breaking weekly numbers on HBO Max.

The official confirmation also accompanied a video featuring scenes of characters reacting in shock and excitement from the current season plays against the show's theme song.

"We couldn't be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement.

"Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'can't-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters' grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season."

Season 3 continues Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max.