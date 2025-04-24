 
Ryan Reynolds gets honest about 'Green Lantern'

April 24, 2025

Green Lantern was considered a flop in Ryan Reynolds's career, but the actor said he learned a lot from it.

During an interview with Time, he said, “I learned all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie.”

He continued, “On that film I saw a lot of money being spent on special effects, all sorts of stuff.”

“And I remember suggesting, ‘Why we don’t we write like a scene the way people would talk? I don’t know, it could be a fun exchange of dialogue that all doesn’t cost anything?'” the Deadpool star added.

The 48-year-old added, “The greatest superpower I ever had in my life, I’m not saying about just my career or anything, was knowing who I am.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan was asked whether his character would appear in the next Avengers. “I do,” he replied.

He also weighed in on the making of Deadpool despite his initial poor response to the character.

“The whole movie was an allegory for Disney buying Fox. I pitched 18 different movies to them,” he said.

“I was really grateful to get to tell a story, to see people like the characters that we made with Wesley Snipes, who should have a third act in this moment."

"That feeling of gasp … it’s a feeling that I just want more of. And I think I would be able to do that as a supporting actor," Ryan concluded.

