'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' casting revealed

New 'Hunger Games' film casting comes to light

The much-awaited Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping casting has been announced.

According to Variety, Joseph Zada will essay Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak will play Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

The prequel film will tell the story of the fan favourite Haymitch. In the original trilogy films, Woody Harrelson played the character who mentored Katniss Everdeen.

On the creative team, Francis Lawrence is set to direct, while screenwriter Bill Ray will write the story of the film based on the bestselling book by the same name.

According to the logline, the events of the series “takes place in Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, when Haymitch competes.”

Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “The Hunger Games franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire.“

"After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out—not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles," he noted.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be out on Nov. 20, 2026 release.