Penn Badgley reveals he was 'close to broke' before this project

Penn Badgley was 'financially independent' at 15 but got broke later

Penn Badgley was financial crisis before he landed a role in Gossip Girl.

The actor, who started out at age 12, made an appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy recently, recalling his childhood and teenage years.

"I was financially independent by 15," said Badgley, who began his career with a role in The Young and the Restless.

"I wasn't always the breadwinner, but I've always needed to and wanted to provide support for my parents since then."

The actor and producer, 38, recalled how he only landed "awkward, nice-guy roles" ever since.

"That's true, starting at 20 years old," Badgley, now 38, said. "I had eight years of near-financial independence—professional work—I was tired of television by the time Gossip Girl came around."

Badgley also confessed that he initially declined the role of Humphrey.

"When you're 20 years old and you've been doing something professionally since you're 12, that's your life. That's your whole life," he said, adding that he had "a tiredness about me at 20 that I think is not typical for a 20-year-old, because I had been working for so long."

The You star admitted that he later reconsidered his decision due to financial constraints.

"I was close to broke, although I was looking forward to figuring that out."

"The future was a real unknown and I think the stakes [were] high," he continued, noting that he was also eager to move to New York City, where the show was filmed and took place.