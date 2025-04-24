Emily in Paris’ Camille Razat makes major career announcement

Camille Razat has a change of heart about continuing with Emily in Paris.

The French actress and model, 31, announced her departure from the franchise on Wednesday after four successful seasons.

Taking to Instagram, Razat dropped some candid shots with Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and her other costars along with a lengthy tribute.

“After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris,” the actress began.

Razat also thanked creator Darren Star, Netflix, and series studio Paramount for giving her "the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.”

“This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end,” Razat continued in her statement. “It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.”

Razat also reminded her fans of two upcoming shows she will be appearing in next, including Netflix’s Nero and Disney+’s The Lost Station Girls.

“I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way,” Razat concluded. “Thank you for the beautiful ride.”

Netflix announced on April 17 that production of Emily in Paris season 5 will begin in Rome in May before moving to Paris later this summer.

Collins, Bravo, Park, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, Lucien Laviscount, Thalia Besson, William Abadie, and Eugenio Franceschini are all confirmed to be reprising their roles.