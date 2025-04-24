 
Geo News

Paige DeSorbo reacts to ex Craig Conover's new romance

Paige DeSorbo reveals how she feels about ex Craig Conover's new romance

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 24, 2025

Paige DeSorbo reacts to ex Craig Conovers new romance
Paige DeSorbo reacts to ex Craig Conover's new romance

Paige DeSorbo finally broke the silence on her ex Craig Conover's new romance with Natalie Buffett.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 31-year-old TV star said she is "happy" with Craig's new relationship.

“I love it, I’m so happy for him,” said the Summer House alum.

For those unversed, Paige announced her split with Craig in November 2024 after three years of dating.

In February, the TV personality claimed that she "caught" Craig texting "two bitches" before their breakup.

“I’m like, ‘Craig, what are you talking about? Like, I feel like you’re so betraying me right now,'” said Paige at the premiere of season 9 of the Bravo reality TV series.

She also shut down the rumours that she cheated on Craig "emotionally" and "physically" during their romance.

“You’re gonna let people say that I’m a cheater? I caught you texting two bitches in the course of our relationship,” said the Amanda Batula Swim founder.

