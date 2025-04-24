Questions arise in Tom Holland and Zendaya's wedding

Tom Holland, Zendaya’s wedding plans & conficting work schedules: Source

The plan Tom Holland and Zendaya have regarding their wedding has just been brought to light.

A well-placed insider got candid about the whole thing, while speaking to Heat World.

There they explained, “If Tom could elope with Zendaya, he would, but she’s way too level-headed for that.”

“She has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration,” the source explained.

Thus, despite everything “they both looked at their schedules and tried to figure out a way to fit it in this year, but there’s just no way, and there’s even some question about whether they’ll be able to manage it in 2026.”

Reason being “‘Both Zendaya and Tom are very driven, so it’s no surprise work is their priority over their personal lives.”

But still “it’s still not easy” for the both of them, “that’s one of the big challenges when it comes to being part of a superstar couple.”

“When they do get married, it’s going to be a huge event. They both have so many friends, there will be a ton of industry people there. It’s just a matter of waiting until they have the time,” the source concluded by saying.

For those unversed with the couple’s love story they first met professionally on the movie Spider-Man Homecoming, back in 2016 and in 2021 were seen going official with a kiss.

Their social media debut came sometime in the later part of the same year, and their engagement was debuted at the start of 2025, after Tom had popped the question between Christmas and New Years.