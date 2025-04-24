Meghan Markle gets honest about her mistakes navigating business in Hollywood

Meghan Markle weighs in on her sadness about the mistakes she’s made along the way

Meghan Markle has just tugged at heartstrings by getting up close and personal about all the ‘mistakes’ she’s made.

It all happened during her appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

There the Duchess explained that, right from the start she was developing “three products at the same time” and wound up allowing herself the “space and grace.”

She called the entire experience “incredibly busy and ambitious" because when “you see it all come to life and try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes,” you “know you're not doing it right every day.'

She even took a trip down memory lane and recalled conversations she had had along he way, where “I said, ‘How are we going to do a cooking show or a crafting show that doesn't feel like a typical stand and stir [show],’ which we all remember from back in the day.”

As “I didn't necessarily want to do that and I didn't want a reality show."

It as at that point that the topic shifted more towards her tips and tricks for handling stress and criticism, leading the Duchess to add that its done through a “very conscious effort to create boundaries” for her “wellbeing, and mental health.”

A motivating factor in all of this is also so she can become a “role model” for “very strong and confident” young women.

“But also having son, I think that is just as paramount and “[important] for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too,” Meghan also added.

The conversation concluded with her circling back and adding, “So I try to model that behavior, but again, it starts with whatever's going on internally. I am able to just tune out whatever that noise is, really not give it any credence.”