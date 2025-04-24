 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sound alarm on social media dangers for kids

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claim 'enough is not being done' for children's safety

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make BIG move for children’s safety

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a major move for children’s safety.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unveiled a memorial called the Last Screen Memorial, for children who tragically died due to the harms of the internet.

At the event, Harry and Meghan called out for stronger protection for children against the internet, saying, “enough is not being done.”

Speaking with BBC Breakfast, the Duke of Sussex said, “We want to make sure that things are changed so that... no more kids are lost to social media.”

“Life is better off social media,” Harry added.

The youngest son of King Charles explained that “the easiest thing to say is to keep your kids away from social media.”

“The sad reality is the kids who aren't on social media normally get bullied at school because they can't be part of the same conversation as everybody else,” Harry said.

Meghan also praised the parents for speaking out, saying, "I think in many ways what we see through these parents is the hope and the promise of something better, because... they just want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Harry added, "We're just grateful that our kids are too young to be on social media at this point."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also supported parents being allowed access to their children's phone data after death, criticizing tech companies for hiding behind privacy rules.

