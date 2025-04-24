Photo: Jennifer Aniston ready to move on from Brad Pitt: Source

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly experienced a change of heart about the romance of Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon.

As fans will be aware, RadarOnline.com previously reported that Jennifer has been unfazed by the relationship of Brad Pitt with Ines De Ramon, Paul Weasley’s ex-wife.

"It stings her to see Brad coupled up,” a spy confided.

In addition to this, the tipster also claimed that she has also been struggling to accept that she is the reason behind her unimpressive track record in dating.

"But instead of making changes in her own life, she blames everyone else for her rotten track record," the source remarked.

However, a new report of Life & Style shared that Jennifer Aniston has nothing but best wishes for the pair.

“Jen has zero ill will and is genuinely thrilled for their successes in love and in Hollywood,” claimed a source.

The source also dished, “She also thinks, if they can move on, why can’t she?”

Meanwhile, Ines also has no issue with Brad being friends with Ines De Ramon post-divorce.

“When Ines and Brad first got close, there was nothing but vitriol for Angelina, but never Jen,” another source added.

The insider explained, "Jen was always off limits from criticism and almost on a pedestal in Brad's eyes at how she handled what was a pretty shocking divorce.

"Ines has accepted that he's still in contact with her – he insists it's because he 'owes her' after she left him their production company, Plan B, without a fuss,” the insider also addressed.