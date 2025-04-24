Photo: Britney Spears ex threatens to do her dirty post split: Source

Britney Spears has reportedly parted ways with criminal boyfriend, Paul Soliz, for good.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Paul has been forcing the songbird to feed him money if she wants him to stay tight lipped about her personal matters, which got exposed to him during their on and off relationship.

"He wants money out of her and will humiliate her if she doesn’t give it to him," a tipster dished.

The source also revealed, "He moans that he’s been badly treated and his reputation has taken a hit.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Britney Spears began dating Paul Richard Soliz in 2023. However, a source told Page Six that they ended their relationship in February 2025.

Their occurred after Britney was papped enjoying a dinner dated with Paul and his kids on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, the confidant revealed to the outlet that the Toxic hitmaker had a “great” relationship with Paul’s nine kids.

“They’re forever playing and have brought life and laughter into her home, where it was so very much needed,” the source shared. “Her house is filled with love now.”

“People don’t know the half of what he went through all the time he was with Brittany – or so he says," the new source concluded.