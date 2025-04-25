John Mulaney shares funny take on dinosaurs

John Mulaney changes the original topic of the talk show

John Mulaney has a talk show, Everybody's Live With John Mulaney. He had a topic for his latest episode: a joke on Pope Francis that he is still alive.



But the 42-year-old had to change it because the late Catholic leader died in real life.

So, what new topic did he choose? Dinosaurs.

He shared that he started to doubt the existence of prehistoric reptiles after reading a book about them to his kid.

“I started to get a little creeped out because, like, I’m his main source of information. I’m his most trusted name in news, and I’m telling him, ‘These are the dinosaurs,’” he shared.

The host continued, “And I don’t mean this in any kind of Christian or political way, but are these things real? They don’t sound real.”

“Can we just step back and examine the central premise of dinosaurs?” the Big Mouth star said.

“There were a bunch of giant lizards. Some were mean and some were not, and they ruled the world. And then they all died at once … That sounds like how a lie ends," the comedian joked.

But John did not stop there. He even quipped about the scientific explanation of the extinction of dinosaurs.

“Scientists are now like, ‘We believe the dinosaurs were killed 66 million years ago by an asteroid.’ Stop. You don’t know that. We don’t even know how Gene Hackman and his wife died.”

While during the monologue, he doubled down on not being an anti-science guy.

“It does feel weird to talk about anything anti-science right now. I don’t love it for that reason. Science and anti-science. It’s very politicized,” he explained.

“It’s just with science — and I’m on your side and I respect you and all the things that you’re supposed to say — but you guys … you’re so needy. ‘We’re under attack.’ Just act cooler!” John concluded.