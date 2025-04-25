 
Geo News

John Mulaney shares funny take on dinosaurs

John Mulaney jokes about the existence of dinosaurs on his talk show

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 25, 2025

John Mulaney changes the original topic of the talk show
John Mulaney changes the original topic of the talk show

John Mulaney has a talk show, Everybody's Live With John Mulaney. He had a topic for his latest episode: a joke on Pope Francis that he is still alive.

But the 42-year-old had to change it because the late Catholic leader died in real life.

So, what new topic did he choose? Dinosaurs.

He shared that he started to doubt the existence of prehistoric reptiles after reading a book about them to his kid.

“I started to get a little creeped out because, like, I’m his main source of information. I’m his most trusted name in news, and I’m telling him, ‘These are the dinosaurs,’” he shared. 

The host continued, “And I don’t mean this in any kind of Christian or political way, but are these things real? They don’t sound real.”

“Can we just step back and examine the central premise of dinosaurs?” the Big Mouth star said. 

“There were a bunch of giant lizards. Some were mean and some were not, and they ruled the world. And then they all died at once … That sounds like how a lie ends," the comedian joked.

But John did not stop there. He even quipped about the scientific explanation of the extinction of dinosaurs.

“Scientists are now like, ‘We believe the dinosaurs were killed 66 million years ago by an asteroid.’ Stop. You don’t know that. We don’t even know how Gene Hackman and his wife died.”

While during the monologue, he doubled down on not being an anti-science guy.

“It does feel weird to talk about anything anti-science right now. I don’t love it for that reason. Science and anti-science. It’s very politicized,” he explained.

“It’s just with science — and I’m on your side and I respect you and all the things that you’re supposed to say — but you guys … you’re so needy. ‘We’re under attack.’ Just act cooler!” John concluded.

Prince William reveals his expectations of King Charles' music taste video
Prince William reveals his expectations of King Charles' music taste
Royal family's 'blurred' Kate Middleton photo sparks curiosity
Royal family's 'blurred' Kate Middleton photo sparks curiosity
Britney Spears ex threatens to do her dirty post split: Source
Britney Spears ex threatens to do her dirty post split: Source
Jimmy Kimmel recalls how Ben Alleck threw hin an unwanted situation
Jimmy Kimmel recalls how Ben Alleck threw hin an unwanted situation
Jennifer Aniston ready to move on from Brad Pitt: Source
Jennifer Aniston ready to move on from Brad Pitt: Source
King Charles says he feels 'profound gratitude' in statement released by palace
King Charles says he feels 'profound gratitude' in statement released by palace
Prince William gets unexpected reaction from royal fans after Easter break video
Prince William gets unexpected reaction from royal fans after Easter break
Paige DeSorbo stands firm on her breakup decision with Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo stands firm on her breakup decision with Craig Conover