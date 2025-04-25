 
Queen Camilla sister makes shocking confession about her royal role

Annabel Elliot talks about King Charles and Queen Camilla's relationship

Lifestyle News Desk
April 25, 2025

Queen Camilla's sister admits she struggles to curtsy to her

Queen Camilla does not receive curtsy from the person who’s very close to her.

Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot has made a surprising revelation during the conversation with royal author Robert Hardman for Tatler.

Annabel admitted that she still finds it difficult to believe that her sister is Queen, wife of King Charles.

She also shared that she “still finds it impossible” to curtsy her sister.

However, Robert also wrote that Annabel praised Queen Camilla.

She said, “Obviously for [King Charles], it was always going to be. But I think she’s transitioned beautifully, actually. I mean, I sometimes look at her, and I can’t really believe it.”

It is worth mentioning that this revelation comes after Queen Camilla and King Charles celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary during the Italy trip.

Notably, Camilla, who tied the knot to Charles in 2005, became Queen Consort in September 2022, when Charles ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Notably, the coronation ceremony took place in May 2023, where the couple was crowned as King Charles and Queen Camilla.

