What's next for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

Where Megan Fox and MGK stand as a couple?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have settled in well as co-parents.

The former couple, who split last year in December, have reportedly been cherishing every moment co-parenting since welcoming a baby girl in March.

"Megan and MGK are really loving this time right now with their baby girl," an insider spilled to People Magazine.

"They're not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together."

"They are getting along really well and they have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great," the source added.

Another source close to Fox also confirmed the status of the exes, saying the actress hasn't spoken of getting back as a couple.

"She's doing well and enjoying her newborn," they said. "Colson is around a lot and Megan seems happier with him. She hasn't mentioned that they are back together, though."

"It was heartbreaking for her to be pregnant and not be able to trust her partner," the source continued. "They are just focused on their baby girl now."

Fox is also mom to sons Journey, 8, Bodhi, 11, and Noah, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Meanwhile, the musician also has a daughter, Casie Colson, 15, from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon.

Fox and Kelly previously got engaged in January 2022 but called it quits at the end of November 2024, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting a baby together.