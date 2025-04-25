Real reason Prince Harry's circle has issues with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's friends don't approve of Meghan Markle: Shocking reason revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has reportedly raised concerns among their friends and former royal staff members.

Royal author Tom Quinn revealed that some of Harry’s friends have expressed concern over his relationship with Meghan.

Now, Dr. Kelly Vincent, a licensed psychologist, has explained that friends may notice behavioural changes in someone who starts dating outside their usual social circle.

Speaking with The List, he revealed the reason why Harry’s pals might be worried about the couple’s relationship.

"It's often jarring for friends to notice behavioral shifts that seem sudden or uncharacteristic,” Dr. Kelly said.

"These shifts — such as changing interests, values, or communication patterns — might feel like a loss of the person they once knew," he noted.

Dr. Kelly also explained that Harry’s changes may be the shedding of his royal identity, adding about why people date outside their social group.

He said, “There are many reasons someone might feel drawn to a partner who doesn't 'fit' with their usual circle.”

“Psychologically, it can reflect a desire for novelty, growth, or even a subconscious pull toward healing unmet needs. Sometimes, the contrast offers a sense of excitement or possibility that feels fresh and affirming. Other times, it may represent a deeper identity shift — one that friends may not fully understand yet,” Vincent said.

For those unaware, Tom Quinn told Fox News previously that Prince Harry’s friends believe that Meghan Markle wasn’t the right match for the Duke of Sussex.

“One of Harry's best friends said, 'I can't understand what Harry sees in her. She's a tree hugger. She's so woke,” Quin told the outlet.