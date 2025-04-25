Iman remembers late husband David Bowie on 33rd wedding anniversary

Iman honours late husband David Bowie in wedding anniversary post

Iman is remembering her husband of 24 years on what would have been their 33rd wedding anniversary.

“When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure,” read the words on a visual Iman shared on Thursday via Instagram in the loving memory of her late husband David Bowie.

The Somali-American actress-model, 69, kept the caption short with two hashtags "#BowieForever" and "ImanDaily."

The couple first met on a blind date in 1990 and just two years later, Bowie proposed to the model on the banks of the River Seine.

They got married on April 24, 1992, in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland followed by a big celebration held a few months later.

Iman then welcomed a baby girl Alexandria Zahra Jones with the English singer-songwriter four years before he died of liver cancer in 2016.

"I still feel married," Iman once told People Magazine in November 2021.

In another interview last year, the mom-of-one explained to InStyle why she still corrects people who refer to Bowie as her late husband.

“It’s because he has left an impact in my life,” Iman told the publication. “He was the perfect person for me and I’m happy that I was able to experience that in my lifetime. And I wish for everybody to have that one time in their life.”