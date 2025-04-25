Meghan Markle displeases with ‘inappropriate' at TIMES 100 interview

Meghan Markle’s recent session in NYC is branded ‘inappropriate’ by an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared on the TIMES 100 to talk about her brands and ventures, made the conversation all about herself.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It did seem to me very much off message, and entirely as usual, focused on her and what she was doing, and she professes to be extremely happy.

"Well, I'm delighted to hear that, because I'm not sure how happy she's made other people certainly over the last few years.

He added: "When she's sent out all sorts of very unpleasant messages which have upset certainly many people in the Bush role family, and over here.

"To use an occasion like that to one promote your own Netflix show and to to profess that all is well in the world, and that you're happy, and your children are happy, and everybody else is happy, does seem to me to some extent rather inappropriate,” noted the expert.