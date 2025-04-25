Demi Moore gets honest about landing first acting role at 19

Demi Moore recalls feeling ‘terrified’ after landing 'General Hospital' role at 19

Demi Moore reminisced over her initial days on the soap opera General Hospital.

In a recent chat with People for its cover story for World’s Most Beautiful issue, the 62-year-old actress looked back on her first acting jobs.

Recalling her first ever "real job" on the soap opera where she got paid, Moore noted that she was "terrified."

"I think the first big moment that kind of gave me a little bit of encouragement of, wow, this could be possible, is when I got General Hospital because it was a real job on a show that was successful for a soap opera,” she explained.

“And literally it was a month before my 19th birthday,” Moore says. “And so it was like a real job where I was going to be paid and have an actual salary. Meaning that I didn't have to have another job. I could actually live by doing this thing that I loved and hoped I could do. So that was like the first moment to really kick it off.”

While looking at her pictures from her photoshoot during General Hospital days she revealed, “I got General Hospital a month before my 19th birthday, so I think I'm 19 years old. Super dolled up, heavy duty made up,”

“You know, I just was so excited for all of it. But if I'm looking at this photo, I think I was probably a little terrified also,” the Oscar nominee added.

For those unversed Moore portrayed the role of a journalist on the show that ran from 1982 to 1984.