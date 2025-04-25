Machine Gun Kelly parties after Megan Fox welcomes their first baby

Machine Gun Kelly marks his special day after Megan Fox welcomes their first baby

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating his 35th birthday at his house in Los Angeles

The rapper, who recently became a father for the second after ex Megan Fox welcomed their baby daughter in March, was spotted partying with his friends at a party arranged at his home.

As per a clip received by Daily Mail, Kelly was seen sharing his upcoming new music and puffing something unclear while enjoying the party packed with guests.

"I appreciate y'all for coming tonight," said to the pals at the bash. "I'm having a great time. Welcome to my house, man. We came from the east side of Cleveland dude."

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, went on to say, "It's just kind of crazy. It never gets old to me, man. It's a blessing for real. It's my birthday, but really s***, I just care about you guys having a good time tonight... Love y'all. Have a good night."

MGK's cake was decorated as a cigarette box of "MGK Lights" with 'Happy Birthday" written on it

He also gave his guest a sneak peek of his new rap music that he might release this year.

"Enjoy this new album that's dropping this year," he told the partygoers as the music started to play.